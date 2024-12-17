Ceasefire: Gaza In Final Stage Talk – Palestinian Negotiator

Share

Israeli negotiators are currently holding talks with mediators in Doha, Qatar amid renewed optimism that a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas in Gaza can be achieved by the end of the year.

A senior Palestinian official involved in the indirect discussions told newsmen that the talks are now in a “Decisive and final phase.”

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, echoed this sentiment, saying an agreement is “Closer than ever.”

Mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have intensified in recent weeks, with diplomats reporting greater willingness from both sides after more than a year of conflict.

An Israeli delegation described as “working level” is currently in Doha, Qatar, as part of these discussions.

The Palestinian negotiator revealed a proposed three-phase plan:

Phase One: Release of civilian hostages and women soldiers within 45 days, coupled with an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza city centers, the coastal road, and the Egypt border area.

Phase Two: Remaining hostages freed, and Israeli forces completely withdrawn.

Phase Three: A formal end to hostilities.

Of the 96 hostages believed to be held in Gaza, Israel estimates that 62 are still alive.

This plan aligns with an earlier framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in May, but negotiators stress that significant details remain unresolved.

Israel’s Defence Minister Katz stated the importance of eliminating Hamas’s military and governmental power in Gaza.

He stated, “Israel will have security control over Gaza with full freedom of action,” adding that a return to pre-war conditions is unacceptable.

Such statements may complicate negotiations, as Hamas insists on specific terms for any ceasefire.

In Israel, however, these assurances are seen as crucial to maintaining the support of far-right cabinet ministers.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, initiated the conflict with a large-scale attack on southern Israel in October 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and abducting 253. Over 100 hostages have since been released or rescued.

The war has taken a devastating toll on Gaza’s population of 2.3 million. More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

Most of Gaza’s residents are now displaced, and widespread destruction has left many struggling with hunger and limited access to aid.

The recent victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election has added urgency to the talks. At a news conference on Monday, Trump urged both sides to finalize a deal before his inauguration, warning that failure to do so would have severe consequences.

