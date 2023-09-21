Ceasefire Deal as Karabakh Forces Agree to Disarm

Armenian sepa- ratist forces in Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered and agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday, 24 hours after Baku began an offensive to restore full control of its territory.

Under the agreement, confirmed by both sides and effective from 1 pm (0900 GMT) on Wednesday, separatist forces will disband and disarm and talks on the future of the region and the ethnic Armenians who live there will start on Thursday.

Separatists running the self-styled “Republic of Artsakh” said they had been forced to agree to Azerbaijan’s terms – relayed by Rus- sian peacekeepers – after Baku’s army broke through their lines and seized a number of strategic locations while the world did nothing.

“The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal from the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to cease fire,” they said in a statement. Azerbaijan confirmed a ceasefire deal had been reached, reports Reuters.