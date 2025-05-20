CDSS Ojo Alumni Support Educational Advancement

Share

In a remarkable show of commitment to educational development and community service, the 1986/1987 alumni set of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, has refurbished 150 units of student desks and chairs for their alma mater.

The refurbished furniture was officially presented to the school authorities on Monday, May 19, within the school premises.

Speaking during the handover, representatives of the alumni described the initiative as part of their desire to contribute meaningfully to education and give back to the institution that helped shape their early lives. They expressed optimism that the gesture would inspire other alumni sets to support the school’s progress.

“It gives us great joy to make a positive impact not just in our school, but in society at large,” the alumni representatives said.

Receiving the donation, the Commandant of CDSS, Lieutenant Colonel Chibuzor Nkemakolam, who was accompanied by the PTA Chairman, described the intervention as timely and commendable. He noted that the repair and provision of classroom furniture had been a top priority for the school before the alumni stepped in.

“Your magnanimous gesture exemplifies the highest standards of selfless service and esprit de corps expected of products of this noble institution,” Nkemakolam said.

“By your action, you have not only demonstrated loyalty to your alma mater but have significantly boosted the academic welfare and morale of our current students.”

The Commandant commended the 1986/1987 set for addressing a critical infrastructural gap and reaffirmed the school’s gratitude on behalf of the staff and student body.

“May your continued efforts in supporting education and national development be met with abundant success and recognition,” he prayed.

Speaking on behalf of the alumni set, Mrs. Oluwaseyi Jibuno, Secretary of the 1986/1987 group, said the donation was only the beginning of their plans for the school.

“We are happy to have done this. Giving back to our alma mater is something we believe in strongly,” she said.

“We hope that this donation provides a more conducive learning environment for the students and promotes academic excellence. Going forward, we plan to undertake more repairs and also provide new furniture where needed.”

The donation marks a significant step in public-private collaboration for educational support, reflecting the positive role alumni can play in shaping the future of institutions and their students.

