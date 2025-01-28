CDSS Ojo Alumni Awards 18 Indigent Students Scholarships

Share

The Command Day Secondary School (CDSS) Ojo, Lagos, Alumni Association, has extended a life-changing gesture to 18 indigent students out of the many applicants by awarding scholarships worth over three million naira.

The gesture is made possible by the North America Alumni Association chapter, the ex-commandos said the award of scholarships is a way of giving aid to students whose parents were faced with financial challenges; promoting education, and in turn making society better.

Lanre Olowoyeye, who spoke on behalf of the chapter, said they decided via a consensus vote on the scholarships out of the various project-like options considered.

Olowoyeye stated: “The main premise of embarking on this was that the alumni decided to be a blessing and give back to our alma mater.

“In working closely with the school authorities, about 18 students that qualified under such criteria were identified and were interviewed with the support of the school.

“The initial decision was to grant scholarships to 12 students of the school. After all interviews were completed and graded, the alumni decided to grant scholarships to all 18 students, as this was a renewed wish that no child should be left behind.”

He stated that the alumni hoped that the students would make their parents and the school proud by focusing more on their studies and improving their grades to become great leaders and members of society, and also be shining examples to their generation.

He added that the alumni would consider continuing the scholarship programme in the future, based on positive feedback on the impact of the support to students who have been granted full scholarships until graduation.

Olowoyeye expressed appreciation to the Commandant and the school administration for their support in the execution of the project and also to members of the alumni in the diaspora for their financial support.

The school’s Commandant, Lieutenant-Colonel Bashir Yusuf, who was full of appreciation, noted that the money would help in covering across multiple terms of some students, whose parents cannot afford to pay their school fees.

Commending the gesture of the ex-students, he urged the beneficiaries to make good on the kind gesture by excelling in their education.

He also called on other ex-commandos to take a cue and give back to the school.

He said: “It’s an angelic sacrifice done unto these students. We hope other commandos will emulate this act and help the younger ones coming.

“The ex-commandos have been doing well. Recently, we had a set that tied some of our classrooms. They have been offering scholarships.

“There’s also a set offering scholarships to students every term. We pray, and we call on other ex-commandos to do the same thing. To come to the aid of their fellow commandos who are going to be ex-commandos in the future.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ilokah Jessica, an SS3 student in Arts class, while speaking with New Telegraph, expressed joy at being part of the recipients.

She said: “I feel very excited about this scholarship because it has helped relieve the financial burden on my parents. Now, I can go on with my academics without any financial worries.

“I’m very grateful. I say a very big thank you to the ex-students. With this, I plan to help students who can’t pay up in the future.”

Another recipient, Ebubechukwu Miracle, SS2 Science class, who was full of gratitude, narrated how he submitted his name after the school called for those with difficulty in payment of school fees and how he was called upon for an interview alongside others.

He said: “Words can not actually describe the kind of joy I have, and my joy really knows no bounds. My parents will be very happy, and I am saying a very big thank you to as many that contributed, which has really helped in the release from the financial burden.”

