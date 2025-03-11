CDSS Alumni Hold Tribute Service For Late DIG Jitoboh

Share

The Command Day Secondary School colleagues of the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Moses A. Jitoboh have described him as a great commando.

They poured encomium on the deceased during a tribute service held in his honour on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Happies Recreation Ikeja, Lagos.

The two and half hours programme was well attended by his secondary school classmates of 87 set, including those from Command Secondary School, Ipaja Lagos. Some senior and junior colleagues who could not be present at the service in per – sons attended virtually.

In attendance also were the National Alumni President, Mr. Taiwo Ayedun and the former RSM Ajayeoba. During the tribute service, the attendees commended the deceased for his support for humanity and unflinching dedication to the alumni association and his contribution to development.

Speaking, the ’87 set President, Yemisi Bamishile, particularly noted the vacuum that has been created by the passing of their colleague, saying he would be greatly missed.

“Indeed, his death will create a big vacuum that may be difficult to fill. We pray for the repose of this soul. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant all of us the fortitude to bear the loss,” she prayed.

