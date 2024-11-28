CDS: We’re Deepening Civil/Military Relations To Enhance National Security

Share

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are deepening the existing civil/military collaboration, in a bid to enhance national security, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), General Christopher Musa said on Thursday.

This is as the Defence Chief assured of the development of new operational models, with a view to dealing with sub-regional peculiarities.

General Musa, who made the disclosure shortly after he was presented an “Award of Excellence” at the 6th Annual Security and Emergency Management Awards (SEMA) in Abuja, reiterated the need for a whole-of-society approach to fighting insecurity.

According to the CDS, the multi-faceted/complex dimension that national security threats have assumed makes effective collaboration even more compelling.

His words: “Without mincing words, this well-thought-out event organized by Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPL) and the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) is indeed coming at an appropriate time.

“A time when the AFN is making deliberate efforts towards deepening civil-military collaboration to enhance national security. Civil-Military synergy has impacted significantly on the AFN operations in the NE and new models are being developed to meet peculiarities in the other geo-political zones across the country.

“I remain grateful and highly appreciative of the overwhelming support of the President Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration that has made possible the successes achieved in the areas of National Security and the relative stability attained within the country.

“Thus, the theme, “Civil-Military Relation for National Security and Stability” is apt and relevant at this critical period of our national existence.The threats we face as a country are multi-faceted, ranging from terrorism and insurgency to socio-economic issues and community unrest. Arising from these complex dynamics, it has become increasingly evident that no single institution can solve these issues in isolation from others.

“Thus, a whole of society effort that brings together every segment of our nation is needed to build lasting peace, security and progress. This can only be achieved by integrating our collective expertise, resources and influence of various stakeholders with a view to creating a resilient framework for both security and emergency management strategies through civil-military relations.

“It is only through such synergy that we can fully address the root causes of insecurity and create a stable and conducive environment where sustainable development can flourish.”

He further noted that the AFN, in its effort to ensure a seamless civil-military relation, had established the Defence Department of Civil-Military Relations (DCMR), in addition to upholding other commitments to defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

“The AFN however, recognize that its role in safeguarding the nation goes hand in hand with the contributions of other sectors. The acceptance of the invitation to attend this event symbolizes our openness to partnership and underscores our desire to continuously adapt and improve through collaboration with civil society and other key players.

“Suffice to briefly mention that the history of the AFN involvement in humanitarian emergency responses can be traced back to the country’s early independence era, marked by various challenges and evolving strategies in managing humanitarian crises”, he emphasised.

Speaking in the award, Musa said: “It is with great honour and profound gratitude that I stand before you today as a keynote speaker at this important occasion of the 6th Annual Security and Emergency Management Awards.

“This gathering provides a unique platform for various stakeholders, including representatives of the armed forces, civil society, government, academia, local communities and the private sector to engage on how best to achieve sustainable national security and emergency management through civil-military collaboration.

“The Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) is also an annual event that recognizes outstanding contributions to security,emergency management and humanitarian service”.

