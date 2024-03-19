CDS Vows to Root Out Perpetrators, Sponsors Of Insecurity in Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has warned individuals or groups of people who are behind the insecurity in the country that the Armed Forces and other security agencies will root them out from their hiding places. The CDS gave the warning when he paid a visit to Kaduna State over the recent kidnapping of over 200 schoolchildren in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Musa assured that the Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies will bring to justice those sponsoring and encouraging insecurity.

He said the state cannot be put under the control of anybody or group, it is under the state government and the military will ensure that anyone who stands in the way of getting peace in the state and Nigeria is brought to book. According to him: “There are individuals that are not happy to see the nation develop, and they want to cause mayhem and underdevelopment because by the time there’s insecurity, nobody will want to invest in Kaduna State or Nigeria and as long as the people are not happy, things will not work well.

“But like I said, God Almighty has not brought us here for us to be destroyed. As they are working on their evil plans, we are also working tirelessly to ensure that the state is secured, the citizens are safe and also to free the abducted ones especially the school children and others “We are happy with the President about the directives he has given based on the unfortunate incident that happened in Delta State, that he is giving us all the support that we require and those are the mandates that we need.

“We are here to reassure you that we are not sleeping, that the troops are coming and we are getting more troops and taking actions to ensure that we bring them out safely, as quickly as possible. “These children are the leaders of tomorrow and we will not allow them to grow with this trauma, let them not feel that they have been neglected. To you the parents, we know you have been spending sleepless nights and we are equally doing the same.

We are with you on this and will continue to deal with this.” He told the governor that: “We want to assure you that we will do everything possible, as we are making some adjustments to see that Kaduna is secured, the North is secured and Nigeria is secured because everyone is tired of what is going on.”

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces for the support the state has been receiving since the unfortunate incident at the Kuriga Community of Chikun Local Government Area. He said: “We are working with other volunteers just like the families of the children, to ensure they are given some support because we know the trauma they are facing at this critical time because we know what it means for a child to be abducted.”