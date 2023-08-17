CDS Visits Wounded Soldiers In Kaduna, Ask Them To Give More To Defend Nigeria

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna and tasked the soldiers to rededicate themselves and give their best to the defence of the country.

The army chief also assured the troops that, the Nigerian army will take the welfare and treatment of its wounded soldiers as a priority, even if it requires being flown abroad. He said the purpose of the routine visit to military hospitals, was to encourage the personnel, appreciate their sacrifices to the nation and see how they are recuperating According to him, “Without the troops, nothing can be done in the fight against insecurity and criminality.

We are therefore together with them and praying for their quick recovery.” Musa said such kind of visit would aid their recuperation process and give them a true feeling that they are not alone.