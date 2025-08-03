CDS Visits Plateau, Reassures Public Of Re-evaluation Of Military Strategies

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to re-evaluating their operational strategies to curb the menace of bandit attacks in Plateau State and other areas under Operation Safe Haven.

General Musa gave the assurance during his weekend operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State.

He stressed the importance of adjusting military tactics to address the asymmetric nature of the conflict, noting that dynamic threats require equally adaptive responses.

He also appealed to traditional and community leaders to guide the youth in identifying and isolating criminal elements within and across communities to prevent further unrest and promote peace.

“We must take decisive actions to halt the cycle of violence affecting Plateau and neighboring states experiencing similar challenges,” General Musa stated.

The CDS called for a renewed sense of responsibility among field commanders, warning that anyone found wanting in their duties would be held accountable. He also pledged to enhance the operational capacity of troops through improved logistical support.

As part of his visit, General Musa toured the Nigerian Army Medical Centre in Tigi and Sector 6 in Jebbu Bindi, both located in Riyom Local Government Area. He pledged support to the medical facility to ensure it continues to provide quality healthcare services to frontline troops and the host community.

Addressing soldiers during his stop at the Jebbu Bindi community, he urged them to remain vigilant and dedicated to their duties, while also maintaining strong relations with local residents to ensure lasting peace and security.

Welcoming the CDS, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola, highlighted the achievements recorded by the operation despite recent challenges.

He expressed confidence in the continued success of the mission, stating that the Command has strengthened collaborations with other security agencies to build a more robust intelligence network for effective operations.

Major General Oyinlola assured the CDS that Operation Safe Haven will remain committed to the peace process until tangible results are visible across the entire joint area of operations.