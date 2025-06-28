CDS Urges Nigerian Youth To Stand Against Extremism

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called on Nigerian youths to take a firm stand against extremist ideologies, insurgency, banditry, and terrorism, describing them as threats to national unity and the future of the country.

Speaking on Saturday at a one-day conference themed “Countering Violent Extremist Ideology, Banditry and Terrorism”, held at the Indimi Hall, University of Maiduguri, General Musa inaugurated the Students Against Violent Extremism (SAVE) 1 and 2 Teams, describing them as torchbearers of peace.

“You are the heart of a new generation committed to defeating violence by promoting peace through awareness and example,” the CDS said.

“With this charge, I hereby declare the SAVE 1 and SAVE 2 Teams duly inaugurated. Congratulations!”

General Musa urged the youths to support one another, reject criminality, and lead by integrity and courage.

“Walk the talk. Be the example you seek in others. Lead with integrity, raise more disciples—champions of peace, unity and truth. Let this be the beginning of a student-led movement to reclaim our communities from violence.”

Reflecting on his deep ties to the region, Musa described Maiduguri as a city that has shaped his military career, recalling his service in multiple commands across Borno and the North-East under operations such as Lafiya Dole, Last Hold, and Hadin Kai.

He expressed appreciation to the Kaltum Foundation for Peace, the Network of Civil Society Organisations, and the Borno State Youth Parliament for organizing the timely dialogue.

General Musa also underscored the powerful influence of social media in shaping ideologies, warning against its misuse.

“Social media shapes values and beliefs. It must be used responsibly—to promote peace, acquire knowledge, support security forces, and counter terrorism, misinformation, and disinformation.”

He emphasized that defeating violent extremism requires more than military effort—it demands grassroots action, civic awareness, and strategic youth engagement.

“You may not wear uniforms or carry weapons, but the information you hold and your vigilance can save lives. Silence is no longer an option. Report suspicious activity. Make it impossible for terrorists to hide in our communities.”

The CDS expressed hope that the solutions in his book “Taking a Stand Against Insurgency, Terrorism and Banditry: Admonition to Nigerian Youth”, which was reviewed and distributed to students at the event, would inspire critical thinking and innovative security approaches.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, and other North-East stakeholders for their support to security operations.

In a related development, General Musa, alongside philanthropist Dr. Paul Odili, visited the 7 Division Hospital and Medical Services in Maiduguri to commiserate with wounded soldiers.

Dr. Odili presented N2 million each to 75 injured soldiers—totalling N150 million—and announced plans to build three-bedroom houses for 20 incapacitated soldiers in locations of their choice.

“These men sacrificed their lives for our peace. It is only right to give back to them,” Dr. Odili said.

“I will also donate state-of-the-art medical equipment worth about ₦1 billion from our hospital in Edo State to support this facility here.”

He further disclosed that his medical team would spend one month in Maiduguri offering specialized care to the wounded soldiers.

General Musa praised the gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate such acts of patriotism and compassion.

“This support speaks volumes of your commitment to national unity. Our wounded heroes deserve every form of support we can give them,” the CDS added.