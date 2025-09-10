The fourth edition of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Unity Basketball Championship will hold from September 30 to October 5 at the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadiums, Surulere, Lagos.

The annual championship, organised by the Defence Headquarters, is part of the CDS’ approach to tighten security and strengthen unity among Nigerian youths

In this year, 12 elite male basketball teams from the South-West and its diaspora, including a military team and veteran exhibition matches, will be featured in the championship.

READ ALSO

The organisers have stated that cash prizes, medals, trophies, and certificates will be awarded to teams, including special awards for Most Valuable Player and Tournament Best

The CDS General, Christopher Musa, said, “The Unity Basketball Championship is more than just a game. It is a platform to unite communities, inspire the youth, and reinforce the values of teamwork and discipline.

“Through non-kinetic approaches, we aim to promote a stronger, more united Nigeria.”