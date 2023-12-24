CDS To Troops: Your Bravery Will Not Be In Vain

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has saluted the courage of troops, in the quest to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, assuring that the sacrifice will not be in vain.

The defence chief, who made the commitment in his Christmas and New Year messages to troops on the frontline, also thanked the public for supporting ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies, to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The message, which was conveyed in a statement signed on Sunday by the acting Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau reads: “As we join the global celebration of Christmas and New Year, I express sincere gratitude to the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) and Nigerians for unwavering commitment. May the festive spirit bind us as one, and the warmth of shared destiny resonate beyond this season.

“My fervent prayer is that, as we revel, we align with Christ’s teachings of peace, love, and harmony. Acknowledging the sacrifices of our uniformed heroes defending our nation, let us face challenges with unity and courage. Your bravery will not go unnoticed, and we commit to continuous support.

“Seizing this moment, I call on all Nigerians to unite against common enemies. Support our motivated AFN, steadfast in defending our nation’s integrity.

“As we bid farewell to the year, look to the New Year with renewed hope. Stay vigilant and resolute in protecting our nation. With the commitment of all Nigerians, we will secure our dear nation.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.