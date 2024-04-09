CDS To Troops: We Recognise Your Sacrifices For National Security, Stability

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has assured troops conducting counterinsurgency and other operations across the six geo-political zones of the country that the sacrifices they make to ensure a peaceful and secure nation will not be in vain.

In his Eid-El-Fitr message to officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the defence chief tasked fighting forces on the compelling need to remain patriotic, loyal and disciplined, even as he pledged enhanced welfare to boost morale.

Specifically, the four star-General said the occasion offers faithful a chance to seek forgiveness, divine favour, and enduring peace for the nation.

His words: “With heartfelt gratitude, I extend warm greetings to all Muslim officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen/airwomen, and civilian staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on yet another occasion of Eid-el-Fitr 2024, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This momentous occasion offers us a chance to seek forgiveness, divine favor, and enduring peace for our beloved nation.

“As you commemorate this sacred time, I urge you to uphold the virtues of piety, honesty, tolerance, love, and unity, which you embraced during Ramadan.

“I call upon our troops deployed across all theaters of operation to remain disciplined, resilient, patriotic, and courageous in their service to our great nation.

“Your sacrifices and unwavering dedication to safeguarding Nigeria are deeply appreciated. We recognize the sacrifices you make, sometimes at great personal cost, to ensure the peace and security of our nation.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians to extend their love and support to our AFN and to remember in their prayers our fallen comrades. The Armed Forces of Nigeria belong to all Nigerians, and our collective determination to address the challenges of insecurity is crucial for our national development.

“As Chief of Defence Staff, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and well-being of our troops in all theaters of operation. Despite the economic challenges facing our nation, I acknowledge the support the AFN continues to receive under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Once again, I extend warm Eid-el-Fitr greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”