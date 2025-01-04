CDS To Troops: Respect, Protect Human Rights During Operations

Share

…visits frontline units in Plateau, Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa, has tasked troops on the need to respect citizens’ rights in the conduct of ongoing counter terrorism operations across theatres.

The defence chief, who gave the charge during an operational tour of units under Operation Safe Haven, a special military task force with Kaduna, and Plateau as Areas of Responsibility (AoRs), also emphasised the urgency in taking the fight to strongholds of the non-state actors.

A statement signed on Saturday by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau said: “In his address to troops of the newly established 2 National Mission Brigade in Samaru Kataf, Kaduna state and troops of Sector 8 Mangu, Plateau state, the CDS charged them to respect and protect citizens human rights while conducting their operations.

“According to him, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are trained to protect lives and properties as well as to respect the citizens’ human rights.

“General Musa further called on troops to take the fight to the criminal hideouts and flush them out completely.

“He also said he wants to see a renewed and greater vigour in the fight against Insurgency in the year 2025.

“Speaking further, the CDS warned troops to desist from any illegal practices that would bring the name of the AFN to disrepute.

“He called on troops to work as a team in order to achieve more operational successes”.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar briefed the CDS on the general security situation under his joint operational area.

The CDS was accompanied to the 2 National Mission Brigade by the Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Sunday Katung, who applauded the Defence Chief over his commitment to addressing security challenges in the area.

