CDS to Oyebanji: Use Locals To Complement Security Agencies

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has tasked Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, on the need to “consider using the locals to complement and support security agencies in curbing the menace of criminality in the state.” This is as the defence chief underscored the need for a comprehensive database, as part of measures to contain terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes testing the will of the state.

The four-star General spoke yesterday when he received the governor on a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja. A statement signed by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, reads: “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, today February 1, 2024 received the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on a courtesy visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

“The governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Senate leader, Senator Opayemi Bamidele, and other government top functionaries, commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for keeping Nigeria safe and indivisible. “According to him, the situation would have been worse without the intervention and contributions of the AFN. “The governor also briefed the CDS on the unfortunate recent killings of traditional rulers in the state, while seeking for more security presence to avert further occurrences.

“The CDS, General Christopher Musa commensurate with the governor and assured him of the AFN continuous support to ensure the safety of all Nigerians. “He called on the state governor to consider using the locals to complement and support security agencies in curbing the menace of criminality in the state. General Musa further harps on the need for the country to have a comprehensive data base of visitors in and out of the nation.”