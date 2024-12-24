CDS To Newly Promoted Officers: Decisive Action Needed Against Terrorism

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has urged newly promoted Nigerian Navy and Army senior officers to make 2025 a decisive year in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

According to him, it is high time the military decisively tackled the scourge, which has plagued the country for the past 15 years.

He made the statement yesterday at the decoration ceremony of newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army and Navy in Abuja. The Nigerian Navy, Army, and Air Force announced the promotion of 306 senior officers on Friday.

Musa stated: “Our nation is going through so much, and it takes men of steel and character for us to succeed—that is what we aim for. These ranks signify not only a high level of responsibility but also a deep sense of duty toward our country and its people.

“Having reached the peak of your careers, always remember that the armed forces will continue to rely on the leadership and expertise of individuals like you to safeguard our country. Nigeria is looking up to us.

We must do everything to defend democracy in Nigeria and across the sub-region. It is a duty and a task for all of us to perform. “We have been dealing with insurgencies, terrorism, and banditry for 15, 16 years and are still counting.

