CDS To Judiciary: Don’t Water Down Military Discipline

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has stressed the indispensable role of discipline in maintaining the integrity of the Armed Forces, urging judicial officers to help preserve the long-standing tradition of military discipline.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of a book titled “Annotation of Cases on Court Martial” in Abuja, General Musa warned that the military could lose its essence if discipline is compromised. The book, co-authored by Maj.-Gen. Mahmmod Wambai and senior lawyer Ali Omachi, highlights the intersection between military jurisprudence under the Armed Forces Act and the Nigerian Constitution, providing guidance for fair and sustainable court martial verdicts.

General Musa commended the judiciary for its contributions to justice administration but appealed for greater understanding in handling matters involving military personnel. He clarified that court martials are primarily corrective mechanisms aimed at maintaining discipline rather than punitive instruments.

He said: “If we water down discipline in the military by treating it like any other organisation, we will not have a strong force. Once that happens, the entire system becomes compromised. We’ve had verdicts recently that have not encouraged discipline within the military, and that must change.”

The Defence Chief cited cases where excessive delays and technicalities in court proceedings had weakened command structures and emboldened errant personnel. He recalled an instance in Liberia where swift disciplinary action against an erring officer helped restore order, contrasting it with Nigeria’s situation where reversals of court martial decisions have undermined authority.

“If our troops believe that nothing will happen when they disobey lawful orders, they will ignore directives, knowing they can challenge decisions in court and escape consequences,” he said.

General Musa also expressed concern over situations where officers breach service agreements without consequences, warning that such leniency could erode the foundation of the armed forces.

He reiterated the need for synergy between the military and the judiciary, proposing workshops to deepen understanding of military law and its role in sustaining operational effectiveness, especially in the ongoing asymmetric warfare context.

The event, held at the Army Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, was attended by top serving and retired military officers, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede (represented), and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.