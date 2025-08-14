CDS’ To Commanders: Sustain Tempo Until Terrorists, Bandits Wiped Out

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has ordered Force Commanders to sustain the tempo of ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across theatres, until terrorism, banditry and other potential threats to national security and public safety are eliminated.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made this disclosure during the regular operational briefing in Abuja, said troops have continued to deny enemies of the State freedom of action across their areas of responsibility (AoRs).

According to the DMO, the seizure of stolen products and other illegally-refined products worth over N37 million by troops of Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (JTG SS OPDS) and the killing of scores of terrorists, and their logistics suppliers in the North East general area, attest to the gains being recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has directed all force commanders to sustain the tempo until terrorism, insurgency, banditry and all other forms of threat to lives, property and socio-economic activities are defeated”, General Kangye stated.

The effect of the directive, he noted, is already manifesting in the dismantling of terrorists’ networks, their elimination, and increasing surrender.

His words: “Our men have continued to demonstrate courage, resilience and more determination to dismantle terrorists’ networks, defeat banditry and all other forms of crime and criminalities across all theatres of operations.

“They have carried out several offensive operations ranging from raids, ambushes, fighting patrols and other covert operations with resounding successes.

“The air component also carried out several air support, air recce and air interdiction missions during which several Boko Haram as well as JAS and ISWAP terrorists were eliminated and their camps destroyed.”

He reiterated the fact that owing to the intensity of ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations, operations, farmers have continued to carry out farming activities unhindered.

This is as he reassured that troops’ efforts in that regard will endure throughout the farming season and beyond.

Specifically, the operations’ spokesperson said: “In Operation DELTA SAFE theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over Thirty Seven Million Five Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty Naira N37,518,630.00 only.

“The breakdown indicates: 24,575 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,140 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,650 litres of PMS. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 2 crude oil cooking ovens, 9 dugout pits, 4 boats, 3 storage tanks and 3 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, mobile phones and 2 vehicles. Furthermore, 5 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition and some explosives were also recovered.

“Troops, while conducting offensive operations, arrested 29 suspected oil thieves, cultists, kidnappers and other criminals in Emohua, Eleme, Ahoada and Onelga LGAs of Rivers State, as well as Pantani, Isako North, Yenagoa and Ekeremor LGAs of Delta and Bayelsa States, respectively. They recovered weapons, ammunition and vehicles from them”.

On the North East Operation, he highlighted this: “Spanning between 7 – 13 August 2025, troops of OPHK sustained efforts to deny Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists freedom of action in the North East region.

“During the period, our ground forces, in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces, as well as local security stakeholders, conducted aggressive operations across the theatre.

Their effort led to the elimination of terrorists, their logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of terrorists’ networks and support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and their safe return to farming activities.

He concluded by assuring that, “our gallant troops in conjunction with other security agencies as well as Hybrid Forces will continue to work together in ensuring that peace and security are returned to all troubled parts of the country”.