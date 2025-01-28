CDS: Tinubu Has Won War Against Terrorism – Youth Leaders

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, (CONYL), has commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), saying that his appointment is yielding results in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The Youth Group made the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.

According to the statement, since Musa assumed office as the CDS, several key changes have been implemented towards the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, (CONYL), the umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones commends the strategic decision made by President and Commander-in-Chief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in appointing General Christopher Musa as the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), a move that has shown promise in our country’s ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

“The appointment of General Musa as the CDS reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to tackling these pressing issues that threaten our national security and the well-being of our citizens. With an experienced leader at the helm of our military forces, the country is seeing a renewed sense of direction and purpose in the fight against terror and criminal activities.

“Since the CDS assumed office, several key changes have been implemented towards the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. There have been great improvements in intelligence gathering, joint military-police operations, and enhanced regional collaborations. These actions are already resulting in significant progress in reducing the impact of terrorism and crime in affected regions.

“In particular, the strengthened coordination between military and law enforcement agencies under the leadership of General Musa as CDS has brought about a more integrated approach to security.

“This partnership is proving invaluable in curbing the increasing wave of terrorism and kidnappings, which have plagued our communities for far too long. By ensuring that both civilian and military arms of the government are working in tandem, our national security infrastructure is now more robust and responsive.

“Additionally, the appointment demonstrates the President’s strategic vision for a safer and more secure nation, one that is committed to improving the safety of its citizens and reinforcing its international standing.

“The leadership of General Christopher Musa instils hope that we are heading in the right direction to restore peace and stability across the country.

“The tireless work and tactical expertise demonstrated by the CDS and his team are commendable, and it is clear that the moral authority and professionalism of our armed forces, under his stewardship, have made a profound impact.

“The fact that the most wanted terrorist once thought to be beyond reach, is now willing to reconsider his stance speaks volumes about the effectiveness of his approach to combating extremism.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the CDS for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to the security of our nation. His exceptional efforts have been instrumental in the remarkable situation where Bello Turji, one of the most dangerous figures in our fight against terrorism, is now reportedly considering surrendering to the government.

“This potential surrender is a monumental step forward in our ongoing battle against terrorism and serves as a testament to the CDS strategic vision, bravery, and relentless commitment to bringing peace to our nation.

“His leadership has undoubtedly played a critical role in dismantling the networks of terror and ensuring that such key individuals are now faced with the option of laying down their arms.

“The ability of the CDS has inspired and united our forces, while maintaining an unwavering focus on peace and national security, and has instilled confidence in the government, the military, and most importantly, the citizens of our country.

“We can all feel safer knowing that the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff continues to guide us towards a future where peace and stability are within reach.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and General Musa the CDS for their heroic efforts and their invaluable contributions to the protection and prosperity of our nation. We are fortunate to have them at the helm of our defence forces, and we are confident that this success is only one of many more to come.”

