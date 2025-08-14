CDS Seeks Ranching To End Farmer-Herder Clashes

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa said yesterday Nigerians must control the movement of their animals to end clashes between farmers and herders.

He stated this at a news conference on the Maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit slated for August 25 to 27 in Abuja. Musa said Nigerians must embrace ranching as part of efforts to fight insecurity, adding the old practice where there was understanding between farmers and herders had been eroded.

The military chief said: “We must stop killing animals. Traditionally, what we have done before is, if an animal strays into a farm, we arrest it, then the owner comes and pays fine and he takes it back. If we do that, we will have peace.

“But it is important that we get areas where we can keep these animals. They are better off when they are kept in a ranch.”