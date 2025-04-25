CDS Seeks Positive Reports Of Military Action Against Terrorists

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa has urged positive reports of the fight against insurgency, banditry, terrorism and many other forms of criminality.

According to him, the role of the media has become more crucial than ever, adding positive reports will boost the morale of the fighting troops..

Musa said this at a-one-day workshop for journalists by the First Green White Resources in collaboration with the Nigeria Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The CDS, represented by the Deputy Director of Training Maritime at Defence Headquarters Commodore Shuibu Mohammed, said: “When journalists give a very balanced report, it goes a long way in helping the gallant troops as they fight the war against terror.”

Musa commended the organisers, the First Green White Resources for building bridges between the military and the media by putting together such media-military engagement that points to the gaps that exist.

He said: “In today’s complex security environment, where we are confronted with atrocities, banditry, terrorism, and many other forms of criminality, the role of the media has become more crucial than ever.

“The stories you broadcast or publish, the truths you uphold, and the information you share shapes the public’s perception and national unity. “These are two essential pillars in our fight for peace and security in Nigeria.

“As CDS, I have witnessed first-hand the impact of strategic communication in either empowering or undermining our collective efforts. “This is why I deeply value the media, not just as a channel of information, but as a vital partner in nation building.

“Your work is essential in amplifying the voices of our gallant troops, debunking misinformation, and keeping the public informed with accuracy and integrity.”

