CDS Pledges Quality Education For All

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Musa has pledged to continue investing in quality education to ensure every child has access to improved learning in a conducive environment.

Musa made this pledge while presiding over the 50th Anniversary of Yahaya Abdulkarim Model Primary School, Dorowa Road, Sokoto, where he was a student.

“We must continue to invest in education, ensuring that every child has access to quality learning in a conducive environment.

“The future and prospects of our country are deeply intertwined with the education of our youths,” Musa emphasized.

He attributed his decision to renovate his former school to the knowledge, discipline, and good character instilled in him by the school.

Musa also appreciated the opportunity for old students to reunite and celebrate their teachers.

“The school has played a fundamental role in shaping the lives of many, including myself.

“It is indeed an honor to be here with my fellow alumni and well-wishers as we reflect on our journey and the remarkable legacy of this great school.”

The CDS also described education as the bedrock on which the future of any country is built.

He pledged his support for the continued growth and development of Yahaya Abdulkareem Model Primary School.

The Chief of Defence Staff was presented with an award by the Old Boys Association of the school in recognition of his enormous contributions to the school’s development.

Teachers and other individuals were also awarded for their contributions.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state in his remarks expressed gratitude to Musa for the renovation project he embarked on in his alma mater.

He appealed to others who are well placed in positions to emulate the CDS’ gesture.

The governor disclosed that over 142 classes, 208 VIP toilets, school fencing, and boreholes were renovated in different parts of the state.

The effort is aimed to provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, expressed delight at the support provided to the school by General Musa.

He advised the state government to remain committed to developing education, especially at the basic level.

