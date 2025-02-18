CDS: Over 130, 000 Terrorists Surrender In Nine Years

Share

Over 130, 000 terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the State since 2016 when the Federal Government established Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa made the revelation on Tuesday in Abuja, at a stakeholders’ meeting to work out modalities for transferring rehabilitated clients to their national and state government authorities, for reintegration.

During the period under consideration also, a total of 2, 190 clients (repentant terrorists) were processed by OPSC, a multi-agency humanitarian scheme backed by extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as International Humanitarian and Human Right Laws.

The operation consists of personnel drawn from 17 Services, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Defence Chief, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, said Operation Safe Corridor was initiated due to the massive surrender of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa pro-peace members, induced by well-coordinated operations by all stakeholders.

“Consequently, we currently have a total of 789 ex-combatants undergoing the re-racialization, re-acquisition, and re-integration program under the initiative.

“Who are expected to graduate this year? To this meeting, I therefore say that conforming law with localities ensures the proper integration of the first of two parties, consisting of 381 clients in the United States.

“Considering the diverse perspectives of the committee members in this room, I have no doubt that all issues pertaining to the successful re-integration of these clients back into society will be exhaustively discussed with pragmatic solutions to be found.

“It is also important to mention that upon graduation from this scheme, each client will be provided with some personal items as well as start-up pacts based on the three acquired, including their families.

“This is to enable them to set up small businesses and start a new life. Accordingly, I urge benefiting state governments to facilitate the seamless re-integration of the ex-combatants by providing additional support to ease the transitional process”.

He added thus: “We are very optimistic that working closely with local and traditional authorities, the state can deploy security apparatus at their disposal to effectively track and monitor the progress of the re-integrated ex-combatants.

“I must emphasize that all stakeholders must be actively involved in this re-integration process to ensure lasting peace and security in our country”.

In his remarks, the Coordinator (OPSC), Brig-Gen. Y. Ali disclosed that no fewer than 2190 repentant terrorists had been processed and reintegrated since inception of the deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) programme.

His words: “Since the commencement of the Programme in 2016, OPSC has successfully processed 2,190 clients comprising 2,163 Nigerians and 27 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“All the foreign clients were transferred to their respective national authorities for reintegration. Between July and November 2024, a total of 825 clients were transferred to the DRR Camp to commence training.

“Amongst them are 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. It is also important to mention that 22 clients were subsequently transferred to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri for further evaluation and management.

“Our purpose this morning, in line with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff/National Chairman of OPSC, is to work out modalities for the smooth transfer of the clients presently in the camp to their national and states authorities for re-integration after graduation in March 2025.”

