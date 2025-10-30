CDS: Our Operations Will Be Intelligence-Driven

The Armed Forces Complex in Abuja was a beehive of activities on Thursday, following the handover and takeover of command by the respective outgoing and incoming Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs.

The ceremonies were held simultaneously at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigerian Army (NA), Nigerian Navy (NN), and Nigerian Air Force (NAF), with Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, and Air Vice Marshal Sunday Anele assuming command in that order.

While Gen. Oluyede took over from General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, the other Service Chiefs succeeded Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, respectively.

In his remarks, the outgoing CDS, Gen. Musa, said his tenure, though challenging, recorded remarkable successes on many fronts.

“My tenure as Chief of Defence Staff has been both challenging and rewarding. We faced a complex and dynamic security landscape, but we confronted it with unwavering resolve, guided by our constitutional mandate and a shared vision for a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

“Our philosophy was anchored on jointness, interoperability, inter-agency cooperation, and kinetic synergy. These were not mere slogans, but the guiding principles that shaped our operations and achievements,” the 18th CDS stated.

In his maiden address to officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the new CDS, Gen. Oluyede, assured of his total commitment to the defence and security of the nation.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing him as the 19th Defence Chief and appreciated his predecessor for his “selfless service to our nation.”

“As I take over as Chief of Defence Staff, I wish to reaffirm my total commitment to the defence and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Oluyede highlighted the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges and pledged to tackle them through professionalism and effective collaboration with sister agencies.

“The nature of threats confronting our nation ,ranging from terrorism, insurgency, and banditry to emerging cyber, aerial, and maritime security threats requires us to be ever vigilant, innovative, and united.

“My leadership will therefore be guided by the principles of professionalism, jointness, discipline, innovation, and accountability.

“We shall build on the achievements of my predecessor by strengthening synergy among the services and defence agencies. We shall also enhance intelligence-driven operations and deepen collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies.

“Our objective, which is to restore and sustain peace, stability, and national cohesion in every part of our dear country, remains uncontestable.”

The new Defence Chief further assured that the welfare of personnel would remain a top priority.

“Equally important is the welfare of our officers and men, which remains central to operational effectiveness. Under my leadership, the Defence Headquarters will continue to advocate improved welfare, housing, medical support, and training opportunities for personnel and their families.

“We shall also invest in the moral and psychological well-being of our troops, ensuring that their sacrifices are recognised and rewarded,” he added.

Oluyede emphasised the need for capacity-building, research, and technological innovation to enhance operational efficiency and strategic foresight.

“We will leverage the resources and intellect available across our defence institutions, as well as partnerships with local and international stakeholders. To our gallant soldiers, ratings, airmen, and airwomen, you remain the pride and backbone of our Armed Forces.

“I urge you to continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism. Remember that every action you take reflects not just on your service, but on the Armed Forces and the entire nation.

“To the retired senior officers and veterans present, your enduring support and wisdom remain invaluable to the continued progress of our military. We shall continue to count on your guidance as we chart new paths in national defence and security management.

“Finally, I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces. The fight to safeguard our nation is a collective responsibility, and we draw strength from the trust and cooperation of the people we serve.”

Highlights of the event at the DHQ included the signing of the handing and taking-over notes, decoration of the incoming CDS with the insignia and Armed Forces medal, and the lowering and handing over of the DHQ flag to the outgoing CDS, followed by the final salute at the quarter guard and hoisting of the new flag.