The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, on Friday, said Nigeria recorded the least number of terrorism attacks within the country in 2024.

Speaking in an interview on the latest global terrorism index, which placed Nigeria in the sixth position, Musa stated that there has been significant improvement in the country’s security and the Federal Government is improving the border system.

Musa said the federal government is making efforts to strengthen border management between Nigeria and the three countries to avert security threats

“And that is why the federal government is moving up, to make sure that we have a very wonderful border management system because we have to protect our borders.

“I will not speak for West Africa; I will speak for Nigeria. In 2024, we had the least number of attacks within the country. Things are really improving. Yes, we still have isolated issues. But, I can tell you the troops are really putting in their best.

“If you move around the country, you would see that a lot of things have improved; farmers are going back to their farms, and there is a lot of peace. Nigerians know that things are really improving; we need to join hands together to do more.

“Like I said, we have issues of poverty in West Africa, a lot of governance issues, challenges with Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

“They are taking a lot of heat, and that is because the areas are large, there is a lot of poverty within those areas, climate change is one major issue on the ground, and lack of political will is causing these issues,” Musa said.

“And those are the things trying to pour into Nigeria. Whatever effort we are making, as long as these things are there, it is going to be a challenge.

“The truth about it is that, especially for these three countries, they must get their leadership right, and then they can do a lot. And that is why for us in Nigeria, we have a lot to lose if they do not get it right —they must have a democratic system that will be able to assist them in taking decisions that will help the country,” he stated

