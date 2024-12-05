CDS: National Security Embodies Social, Economic, Environmental Elements

Share

…as NCTC coordinator applauds media role in national security equation

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasise the need to consider Socio-Economic and environmental factors in the national security equation.

This is as the national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, argued that the media have the power to shape opinions, and influence perspectives/narratives.

The very senior officers spoke on Thursday in Abuja, at a Round Table on Nigeria’s Unity and National Interest, organised by the NCTC for defence correspondents.

In his remarks, the defence chief noted: “Although these views are essential, it is important that our understanding of national security is expanded to incorporate broader social, economic, and environmental elements which are hallmarks of what is termed development journalism.

“It is also necessary to note that actions of the military in ensuring Nigeria’s national security account for only 30% or less of the overall efforts required, while the remaining 70% of maintaining Nigeria’s peace and security rest on the socio-economic elements of the country.

“In a nutshell, national security entails the protection of our nation’s core values, institutions, as well as citizens from both external and internal threats, while national interests involve important goals and objectives guiding our nation’s actions and decisions.

“These critical concerns over our nation, particularly in the face of numerous security challenges, tend to undermine the very fabric of our country and threatens the safety and security of our citizens.

“Military efforts to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty will be enhanced through development journalism, which is a specialized form of journalism that focuses on the social, economic, and political development of the nation.

“In the area of defence bits, development journalism seeks to promote public awareness and understanding of defence as well as security issues, while holding governments, the defence sector, and other stakeholders accountable for their actions as well as informing decision-making by policymakers and defence officials.

In his welcome address, the NCTC’s coordinator said: “We are gathered here today, though from various professional backgrounds, but as athletic Nigerians, jointly committed to understanding the role of the media in relation to national security and interests.

“As we are rightly aware, the role of the media, especially journalists, as signed defence and security beats is pivotal in shaping public perception and policy on critical issues of national security and interests.

“Through reporting, analysis and storytelling, journalists inform members of the public and have the power to influence strategies, people’s actions and reactions. Having been in this military career for a while, I must attest to the fact that our defence and security correspondents have been an immense wealth of expertise and experience.

“Most of you have reported on the frontlines, analysed trends and followed the intricate network that sustained these threats to our national security and interests.

“You have confronted not just the facts, but also the responsibility to report with accuracy, fairness and sensitivity in an environment that is often fraught with misinformation and heightened emotions. It is in appreciation of your role in the counter-terrorism efforts that I granted my prompt approval to your request for this important conversation.

“I therefore assure you that the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Advisor, will continue to collaborate with you and other critical stakeholders to achieve and sustain the destruction of terrorist propaganda.

“The objective of this roundtable discussion with you is to foster an open and insightful exchange of ideas.

“By sharing your experiences, observations and challenges, together we aim to enhance collective understanding of the dynamics of terrorism and its evolving tactics, discover the ethical considerations of reporting on such sensitive issues, identify opportunities for collaboration between journalists, security experts and policy makers, and have best thoughts on the development of a national strategic communication plan and protocol for the gathering and distribution of news on terrorism and violent extremism with the hope of stemming threats to our national security and interests”.

