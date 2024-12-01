CDS: Military Games Reminder Of Africa’s Collective Strength

Share

…says sports serves as bridge for peace, collaboration

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), General Christopher Musa, has said that military games “Remind us of the collective strength of Africa”.

This is as the Defence Chief reiterated the need for Armed Forces the world over to find innovative ways of fostering cooperation and mutual understanding, in the face of growing threats to global peace and order.

General Musa made the position at the Africa Military Games’ (AMGA) closing ceremony held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

This year’s AMGA had participants from 20 countries, with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) emerging victorious on all fronts.

“These games go beyond mere competition. They remind us of the collective strength of Africa”, the CDS said.

According to him: “When we come together in a world facing diverse security challenges, it is crucial that we as military forces continue to find innovative ways to foster cooperation and mutual understanding.

“This event is a shining example of how sports can serve as a bridge for peace and collaboration. I use this medium to call the National Sports Commission to ensure that we restore sports in Nigeria so that we can compete effectively in Africa.

“As we draw the curtain on this memorial occasion, let us carry forward the lessons of unity and friendship that these games have impacted.

“May we continue to work together as a collective force for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria. In closing, let me reiterate my deepest appreciation to everyone present here today.

To our international guests, I wish you a safe journey back to your respective countries.

“May the spirit of this event inspire your endeavours, both personal and professional, once again to appreciate Mr President, members of the national assembly, members of the executive and the judiciary, members of the Governor’s Forum who have tirelessly contributed to us”.

He continued: “The courage, skill and sportsmanship exhibited on the fields, tracks and courts have been nothing short of inspiring.

We are proving that victory is not just about crossing the finish line first, but about embodying the values of unity and resilience.

“Over the past several days, the National Stadium in Abuja has been a hub of camaraderie, excellence and sportsmanship.

“Under the theme; “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports”, we have witnessed a powerful demonstration of how sports can bridge boundaries, foster friendship and strengthen bonds among the Armed Forces of Africa.

“This year’s edition, featuring participants from 20 nations, is a testament to the increasing solidarity and collaboration among African military forces.

“The athletes have showcased not just their physical prowess, but also their dedication, discipline and determination, qualities that define the military ethos.

Importantly, I am delighted to note that no casualties were recorded during this event, a testament to the fitness, preparedness and professionalism of our athletes.

“This remarkable outcome underscores the discipline and training that are hallmarks of our military institutions again across Africa. I commend every participant for their commitment to excellence, whether on the field, track or court.”

