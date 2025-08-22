CDS Links Heightened Insecurity To 2027 Election

Amid the growing concern of insecurity in Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has alleged that the hike in recent killings across the country is affiliated with the forthcoming 2027 general election.

New Telegraph recalls that the North-East and North-West have recently experienced severe bandit attacks, leading to kidnappings and killings.

Benue and Plateau states remain flashpoints of violence, but the latest tragedy struck in Katsina State, where gunmen stormed a mosque in Unguwar Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government Area, on Monday night, killing no fewer than 34 worshippers.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, Gen. Musa said the surge in attacks across the country this year, compared with last year, cannot be separated from political manoeuvrings ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Musa, who spoke on Channels Television, warned that killings have become more frequent in volatile states, suggesting that criminal groups may be exploiting the political season to escalate tensions.

The CDS, however, noted that terrorist activities in the country are being fuelled by both domestic and international sponsors.

He said security agencies, including the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Department of State Services, and the National Intelligence Agency, are actively tracing financial networks linked to insurgent groups.

READ ALSO

“Criminals, both bandits and terrorists, work together. They have a common goal to make money and destabilise communities.

“But there is also a political angle. Some individuals don’t want peace because when there is peace, the government is seen to be doing well. When there is no peace, the government is seen to be failing.

“Last year, we recorded the lowest number of deaths. How come this year, suddenly, everything has spiked?

“Politics is coming, the election is coming. You cannot rule out the fact that some people are controlling these criminals to ensure there is no peace, and governance is discredited. But the funny thing is, how do you kill the people you want to govern? What do you gain from it?”

He, however, admitted that legal complications have delayed the public disclosure of those financing terrorism.

According to him, intelligence reports have already exposed international links and cross-border channels supporting extremists, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the funding chain.

“The process of naming terrorism financiers is on. Just last week, the AGF and others went to check. It has to do with legal issues and international connections. Some of them get funds from outside.

“The NFIU has been doing so much; arrests have been made, and prosecutions have started. Those behind the Owo bombing are already facing trial.”

Musa also lamented that Nigeria’s judicial process hampers the fight against terrorism, stressing the need for expedited trials, tougher legislation and the establishment of special courts dedicated to handling terror-related cases.

He continued, “Also, it has to do with the legal system. Sometimes, legal intercepts, you take it to court, and it is knocked out for one reason or another. Again, we have to review our legal system because some of the punishments and prosecutions are slow and inadequate.

“If we have special courts, we will treat cases as quickly as they should. We also need to review the punishment for offences. But our laws need to be stringent, even for terrorism.

“Our legal system is frustrating. We need to unbundle it, make it faster and more stringent. Once people know they can get away with anything, impunity sets in, and we cannot prosecute.

“Sometimes you take evidence to court, and it is knocked out for one reason or another. Punishments are slow and inadequate. We need to unbundle our legal system, make it faster and more stringent.

“Once people know they can get away with anything, impunity sets in. For example, in the South-South, we arrest vessels, they pay peanuts, and the vessels return.

“That’s why we resorted to bombing them, though environmental concerns arose. But that has brought more peace than allowing the legal bottlenecks to continue,”

Musa also highlighted the dangers emanating from instability in the Sahel, noting that the availability of arms in neighbouring states and Nigeria’s porous 4,000-kilometre border heighten the country’s security challenges.

He warned citizens against extending unchecked hospitality to strangers, cautioning that some infiltrators disguise themselves as allies but later emerge as threats.

“Since Libya fell, the Sahel has been open. You can buy any weapon in those markets. Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are also unstable. Everybody is interested in Nigeria because it is rich and large. Our problem is that Nigerians open their doors too easily. Boko Haram started like that—welcoming strangers who later became monsters. We must never allow foreigners to take an inch of our land.”

Musa revealed that the terrorists are heavily sponsored by certain people, possibly within Nigeria

“These terrorists thrive because some people still support them with funds, fuel, logistics or shelter. Locals even reroute money daily into their accounts. If we don’t give them space, they won’t thrive. To defeat them, everybody must be on board.

Musa further decried the limited technological capacity of the Armed Forces, saying terrorists continue to exploit the gap to sustain their operations.

He added that global conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, had driven up the cost of military hardware, but assured that the Nigerian Army was maximising available resources to safeguard citizens.

“I give an example; the price of a medium-range precision weapon for each one is $100,000. At $100,000, how much is it in Naira? How many can you buy?

“So, you have to be very careful as to where you use it, to make sure that it is making a positive impact. Just the last two weeks, we had a good strike where we killed over 100 of them on 50 motorcycles; that is a good strike. Because the timing came in, and we were ready for it, and the drone was there, and we took them out,” he said.

He added, “You see, in terms of what we need, we need real-time satellites. I tell you an example when an operation is ongoing, and you can see, your commanders can direct you, this man is moving here, these ones are deployed here, good.

“But we don’t have that, and these things are expensive to get because we don’t have them. And they capitalise on these incapacities.”

He noted that, unlike Nigeria, some countries could easily deploy advanced military technology because they manufacture the equipment themselves. Musa explained that President Bola Tinubu had already signed the Defence Industries Bill into law to enable local production and reduce reliance on imports.

“So that’s why I’m happy that Mr President last year approved, after signing the DICON bill, the Defence Industrial Bill, for us to now invite original equipment manufacturers, let’s produce. Because when we produce, then we can get much for our money’s worth. If you don’t, it’s going to be extremely difficult, and so we’re working on that.”