CDS: Hunger, Poverty Now National Security Threats

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that hunger, and poverty now pose serious threats to national security.

The defence chief made the startling revelation at the opening of the 14th National Security Seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), yesterday in Abuja.

Musa, who spoke through the Chief of Defence Training, Rear Adm, Ibrahim Shettima, said: “Insecurity today is not only defined by weapons but also by economic deprivation, food insecurity, and social dislocation. “Hunger and poverty are no longer mere social challenges – they have become national security threats.

“The North Central region, particularly Benue State once considered Nigeria’s food basket, is a clear example of how banditry, displacement, and farmer-herder conflicts have devastated agricultural productivity.

“With the migration of rural youth to urban centres, agricultural productivity is declining. “We must make farming attractive again—not as a last resort, but as a national duty and a prestigious calling,”.

He continued: “I assure you, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in synergy with other security agencies and with the support of the people, remain resolute in overcoming all security threats.

“We must build a Nigeria where every citizen can live in peace, engage in productive livelihood, and enjoy the dividends of democracy”.

Share