CDS Greets Troops, Urges Unity, Discipline, Resilience

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has felicitated officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to uphold unity, discipline and resilience.

Oluyede, in a goodwill message yesterday, congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, describing it as a period of deep spiritual reflection, sacrifice and self-discipline.

He called on military personnel to sustain the virtues of godliness, honesty, tolerance, compassion and mutual support imbibed during the fasting period.

The CDS reaffirmed the commitment of the AFN to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the task required enormous sacrifice from troops across various theatres of operation.

He paid tribute to fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation, as well as those wounded in action, assuring that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

“At this critical stage of our national development, security and stability remain vital to sustaining our democracy and enabling citizens to pursue their aspirations in peace,” he said.

Oluyede urged troops to remain disciplined, professional and courageous, stressing the need to strengthen joint operations, enhance synergy and maintain operational readiness to tackle evolving security threats.

He also assured personnel that their welfare and wellbeing remained a top priority, with ongoing efforts to improve operational capacity and administrative support.

The CDS called on Nigerians to continue supporting the military, emphasising that national security was a collective responsibility requiring collaboration among government, communities and citizens. He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to the Armed Forces, particularly in enhancing defence capabilities and personnel welfare.