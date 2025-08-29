CDS Flags Off Operation Enduring Peace

…Orders Troops to Crush Criminals in Plateau Before November

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has in an effort to strengthen national security in Plateau and surrounding states, on Friday officially announced the transition of Operation SAFE HAVEN to Operation ENDURING PEACE—a strategic overhaul aimed at delivering lasting stability to the North-Central region.

While rebranding the Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), which for years served as the frontline military intervention force against communal clashes, banditry, and other security threats across Plateau, as well as parts of Kaduna and Bauchi State, describing the moment as “significant and strategic,”

General Musa explained that the move goes far beyond a change in nomenclature. According to him, the launch of Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) represents a renewed commitment by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to pursue sustainable, community-driven peace, rather than reactive responses to recurring violence.

“This rebranding is not cosmetic. It reflects a broader mandate, a renewed sense of purpose, and a stronger resolve to secure not just temporary safety, but a lasting peace that will endure for generations.”

General Musa noted the sacrifices and achievements of troops under OPSH, applauding their role in stabilising a region long affected by ethno-religious crises. However, he also highlighted structural limitations and resource constraints that had hampered the operation’s effectiveness in recent years.

The CDS noted that OPEP will adopt a whole-of-society approach, leveraging intelligence-led operations, stronger inter-agency synergy, and enhanced community engagement.

He revealed plans for increased troop deployment, better logistics, and improved welfare for personnel.

According to him, Operation ENDURING PEACE will prioritise collaboration across military, political, judicial, and civil society lines, with particular focus on aligning with ongoing efforts such as Operation WHIRL STROKE to ensure a unified security strategy across the North-Central corridor.

“Our security challenges require more than military intervention. They demand inclusive, durable solutions”.

He called on political leaders, traditional rulers, religious Leaders and community stakeholders to take active roles in supporting reconciliation and rejecting rhetoric that fuels division.

The Defence Chief expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering support to the military, as well as to key figures in the security architecture, including the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He also praised the people of Plateau for their continued cooperation with the military, urging them to embrace the new phase with hope and commitment.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and now Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho

Oyinlola described the move as more than a name change, calling it a “strategic realignment” to reflect a new era of intelligence-driven, community-focused military operations.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of military operations in Plateau State. This gathering is not only to witness a change of identity but to usher in a renewed era of commitment, strategy, and purpose in our collective quest for peace and stability”.

The GOC said Since its inception, Operation SAFE HAVEN has served as a stabilising force in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, responding to violent communal clashes, sectarian crises, and threats from armed groups.

General Oyinlola noted that the operation’s successes were made possible through the dedication of troops, collaboration with sister agencies, and the support of local communities.

“We were able to achieve relative stability, curtail large-scale violence, and create an environment in which dialogue, reconciliation, and socio-economic activities could thrive,” he said.

The GOC added that with the rebranding comes a clear operational shift. He mentioned key elements of the new strategy, including the deployment of additional troops, the acquisition of enhanced mobility assets, expanded intelligence capabilities, and broader inter-agency cooperation.

He further stressed that OPEP is committed not only to military victory but also to laying the groundwork for long-term peace, which requires bridging security gaps and building sustainable trust across communities.

“Our commitment remains unshaken, our resolve is stronger than ever, and our belief in the possibility of lasting peace remains absolute.”

The GOC issued a passionate call to action, urging all stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, and the broader public to play active roles in securing their communities.

General Oyinlola also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, for his unwavering support to troops operating in the Joint Operations Area, describing the CDS’s leadership as instrumental to the evolving vision of peace in the region.