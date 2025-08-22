CDS: Every Nigerian Should Learn Combat Skills For Self-defence

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has advised Nigerians to learn combat skills to protect themselves in the face of danger. The defence chief stated this as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme yesterday.

He likened the acquisition of combat skills to driving, swimming and other survival skills. Asked whether he would advise Nigerians to learn combat skills for self-defence, General Musa said: “That one should be taken as learning driving, learning how to swim.

Whether we have war or not, it is a survival instinct. “In Europe, swimming is compulsory. Learning and teaching about security (is compulsory) because you have to learn what security is.”

General Musa said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) ought to train Nigerian graduates on unarmed combat skills for day-to-day survival against dark-hearted men.

He said: “That’s what the NYSC is supposed to do, but the NYSC has been watered down to three weeks. “I think it is important that we are able to give every Nigerian security awareness at whatever level. Self-defence is very important.

Unarmed combat, swimming, and driving these are critical aspects for human endeavours. “These are things we should never take for granted because they prepare you for the future.

The world we are in now is dangerous. We have individuals who don’t mean people well. They kill for whatever reason.” General Musa said security is the business of all Nigerians, even as he urged citizens to be situationally aware of their surroundings to fish out strange and suspicious faces.

Speaking on the recent capture of two high profile Ansaru terrorist leaders, the four-star General said synergy among the various military formations was responsible for their arrest.

The defence chief described the arrest of the terrorist commanders as significant, adding that thorough planning by the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy went into the operation.