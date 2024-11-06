CDS Describes Late COAS As Courageous, Dedicated Leader

Share

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as a courageous and dedicated leader.

Musa in a condolence message signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow over the untimely passing of the late COAS.

Speaking on Wednesday, General Musa conveyed deep condolences on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and the entire nation.

He stated that General Lagbaja’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity has left an indelible mark on the nation’s defence structure.

New Telegraph had reported earlier that Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, after a brief illness.

General Lagbaja, known for his exceptional dedication, served as Chief of Army Staff since his appointment on June 19, 2023.

During his 16-month tenure, he demonstrated remarkable leadership, overseeing key military initiatives such as the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and enhancing national security operations across multiple regions.

His contributions included overseeing pivotal operations like Forest Sanitation in Kaduna, Lafiya Dole, Zaman Lafiya, Hadin Kai, and others that reinforced national stability and security.

General Musa emphasized that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation would feel the significant void left by General Lagbaja’s passing, praising his legacy as a courageous, loyal, and dedicated service chief.

This loss marks a moment of reflection for Nigeria’s military, as General Lagbaja’s legacy of valour and commitment to Nigeria’s sovereignty will be remembered and honoured in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Also in tribute to his service, President Tinubu has ordered flags nationwide to be flown at half-staff for seven days.

