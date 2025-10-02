CDS Commends Nigerian Youth As Unity Basketball Championship Enters Day 3

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (OFR), has lauded the dedication and commitment of Nigerian youths competing in the ongoing Chief of Defence Staff Unity Basketball Championship in Lagos.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, the Special Guest of Honor, Major General Henry Tafida, Corp Commander, Nigeria Army Ordinance Corps, praised the energy and discipline displayed by participating teams.

“From the games I have seen so far, I have witnessed a lot of commitment and enthusiasm among the players. To get to this level, you must have invested time, discipline, effort, and dedication. These are qualities Nigerian youths bring into any endeavor when they are determined to excel,” Tafida said.

He highlighted the crucial role of Nigeria’s youth, the nation’s largest demographic, in shaping national progress. “Their energy and creativity have fueled some of Nigeria’s greatest achievements, particularly in sports, where young talents have brought pride and recognition on the global stage,” he added.

Major General Tafida further noted that the CDS, being a sportsman himself, understands the value of initiatives like this, emphasizing that such competitions foster broader societal engagement in nation-building.

Also speaking, Major General Martins Obiora Enendu (rtd), former Deputy Commandant of NAFRC, described the championship as a commendable initiative that instills discipline, teamwork, and endurance in young people. “This event is one of the avenues to keep our youths gainfully engaged and to instill in them virtues that will help society grow,” he said.

The championship features 12 teams from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States, alongside guest teams from Edo and Delta. The event will continue on Thursday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with the winners set to receive N2 million. The first and second runners-up will be awarded N1.5 million and N1 million, respectively.