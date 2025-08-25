CDS Calls For Investment In AI To Combat Terrorism

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Monday, urged African colleagues to invest in modern technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to defeat terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Al-Qaeda, causing havoc in parts of the continent.

General Musa made this remark during the opening of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the power meeting, the CDS said security threats have evolved across the continent, hence the need for a digital solution to defeat some of the “Invisible” enemies threatening the territorial integrity of nations in Africa.

He, however, pledged Nigeria’s commitment to regional and continental stability, charging his colleagues across Africa at the conference to stand in unity against the common enemy, terrorism.

General Musa tasked defence chiefs to rise above division and embrace unity to build a continent free of insurgents and bloodthirsty marauders.

Musa said, “The battlefield is evolving, the threats of today are no longer confined to conventional warfare; they are digital, asymmetric and often invisible – the enemy is within.

“As chiefs of defence staff and heads of our Armed Forces, we must lead the charge in organising our forces, investing in cyber-defence, artificial intelligence and indigenous military technology, without which it will be difficult to achieve our security.

“As host nation, Nigeria is deeply committed to the ideals of regional stability and continental defence integration,” General Musa said, highlighting that the Nigerian Armed Forces have participated in peace-keeping operations and counter-terrorism missions across Africa.

“We believe that true security is not achieved in isolation; it is built through shared intelligence, joint training and coordinated actions.

“Nigeria stands ready to work with our brothers across the continent to develop frameworks that are proactive, resilient and responsive to the realities of our time.

“The challenges before us are great, but so too is our resolve. Let’s rise above division and embrace unity; let us build a continent where our people can live free and fair and where our Armed Forces are symbols of stability, professionalism and pride,” he said.