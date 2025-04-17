CDS Breaks Fast With Armed Forces Personnel, Urges Unity

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has charged personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to remain resilient and united in the face of ongoing security challenges, particularly in the nation’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa delivered the charge in Abuja on Thursday when he joined officers and personnel to break the Christian fast, in a gathering aimed at fostering unity, tolerance, and jointness among members of the Armed Forces.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the event was attended by officers and personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Defence Headquarters, underscoring the commitment to strengthening camaraderie and cooperation within the military.

“In line with his people-centric leadership style, General Musa on Thursday joined members of the Armed Forces to break the Christian fast.

The event was the initiative of the CDS for both Christian and Muslim personnel to dine together, to encourage unity of purpose and promote the vital concept of jointness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement read.

Addressing the gathering, General Musa underscored the need to sustain such interfaith initiatives, noting that they promote tolerance, mutual respect, and comradeship — values critical to the cohesion of the Armed Forces.

The Defence Chief also highlighted the spiritual, health, and physical benefits of fasting, describing it as a discipline that fosters endurance, self-control, and a deeper connection to faith — all essential qualities for military personnel.

He used the opportunity to commend the troops for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices, even under challenging conditions, assuring them that their efforts are deeply appreciated and will not be in vain.

Reaffirming the military’s determination to maintain an aggressive posture across all operational theatres, General Musa emphasised that the Armed Forces remain resolute in denying non-state actors the freedom to destabilise the country.

While acknowledging the recent spike in attacks by hostile groups, the CDS assured personnel that the military’s strategy remains focused on eliminating threats and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

General Musa further expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to the Armed Forces, particularly in the provision of resources and modern equipment needed to prosecute the fight against terrorism and other security threats.

Brigadier General Gusau noted that the combined breaking of fasts — both during the Christian and Muslim fasting periods — has become a tradition under the CDS’s leadership, aimed at reinforcing unity and shared purpose within the Armed Forces.

