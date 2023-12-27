CDS asks troops to focus on fight against insecurity

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa has stressed the need for the Nigerian Army to remain focused on the security challenges facing the country. Musa stated this yesterday in Sokoto at an event to celebrate Christmas. While encouraging troops not to be tired, he said the Army must ensure peace in the country.

The CDS said: "We have the capacity and capability to achieve the desired success." He also sought the support of Nigerians in the fight to end the security challenges facing the country. Musa had advised against the rush to migrate abroad, urging Nigerians to stay back and fight for the country. He said this when he visited ailing personnel at the Defence Headquarters Hospital to mark Christmas and his birthday. He urged all to exhibit love for the country, adding that running away is not a solution. Musa said: "We must stay and fight whatever challenge is. Those countries they are running to stood back and fought and got to where they are.