The Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, General Christopher Musa, has accused foreign countries of providing Boko Haram with weapons and financial support.

Speaking on Al Jazeera regarding the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, General Musa raised concerns about the persistence of Boko Haram’s activities over the past 16 years, despite the Nigerian military’s efforts to defeat the group.

He specifically pointed to evidence that many Boko Haram fighters captured by the military were found in possession of funds linked to powerful foreign nations, suggesting that international actors may be complicit in supporting the group.

The Defence Chief called on the United Nations to investigate the sources of funding and training for Boko Haram militants, highlighting the group’s continued operations despite the military’s claimed successes in weakening them.

He noted that these militants have also developed new strategies, such as using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for surveillance and targeting security forces.

Addressing why Boko Haram continues to regroup and carry out attacks, Musa pointed to the financial support from foreign entities. He further urged the United Nations to step in and help identify those funding and arming the insurgents.

“Over 120,000 Boko Haram members have surrendered, and many have been found with money from powerful foreign countries. Where are they getting this money? Who is training them? Who is supplying them with weapons?” Musa said.

He emphasized the need for the international community to investigate the global funding networks that enable Boko Haram to continue its insurgency.

While expressing uncertainty about which countries might be sabotaging Nigeria’s security, General Musa stressed that Nigeria is not the only country in the Sahel and West Africa facing such challenges.

