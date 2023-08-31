CDQ Shares Recovering Photo After Surviving Ghastly Auto Accident

Popular rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has been seen in a wheelchair after his tragic car accident that almost took his life.

It would be recalled that the singer got involved in a ghastly car accident that left him unconscious and left the affected car terribly damaged.

However, the music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to share his recovery progress.

He shared a photo of him sitting in a wheelchair, in a studio environment, holding a microphone in his hand.

Sharing the post, he captioned it with a statement that reads; “Que sera sera.” Which translates to ‘what will be, will be’.

He shared the message with his fans and followers, letting them know they’ll be hearing from him through the speakers soon.

This sparked reactions from netizens who showed their happiness for his swift recovery;

greatnexx_v1 reacted: “What we be we surely be !! Stay strong OG”

tLlove_miami said: “Up is the place of a champion. Baba stand i want confirm something”

aremooba wrote: “You will live long my brother. Stay at home no he stay in the grave✌”

femiadebayosalami exclaimed: “OMG! Stay strong bro ”

iambangalee commented: “Light warrior toh baddd stay Strong brother. ”

pappythrill reacted: “Blood Welcome back ✊”

sunnysantos_ag said: “Quick recovery sodiq”

mykey.co.uk added: “We thank God for the gift of life, and amazing to see a smile on your face… Stay strong and wishing a full fast recovery !”

officialarole wrote: “Glory to Jesus ”

