CDM Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Vintage Choral Music

Ambassadors, top government functionaries, captains of industry, religious leaders and other personalities are set to be hosted by Chorale de la Magnifique (CDM) at its 30th anniversary of Vintage Choral Music on Saturday, December 9, 2023. ‘Strengthening Our Bonds’ is the theme of the concert that will be held at Nigerian Merit Award House in Maitama, Abuja, starting with the red carpet at 3pm and concert proper at 4pm.

Grand Coordinator and Music Director (GCMD) of CDM, Dr. Ike Eseka, said the audience should expect nothing but vintage choral music and an unforgettable evening at the concert. Eseka, a lawyer by training, was tutored in music by the legendary Steve Rhodes (of blessed memory) and professor of Music, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, among others, where he rose to the position of First Assistant Director.

From a choir boy, he has metamorphosed into one of Nigeria’s finest choral directors and orchestra conductors. According to Eseka, special renditions expected at the anniversary/Christmas concert include the Choral Sound of Music, Song of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ by Marc Antoine Charpentier, as well as black and white Christmas songs.

There will also be side attractions that include Karaoke Christmas Carols. Benneth Ogbeiwi (Uncle Ben of Project Fame Africa), Zitu Benafa, Frank Okoye (Frank Tenor), Odeke Ma- cartan (Organ Worship) and Dr. Judith Ogbonna-Ajah are among stars that will feature at the concert to be compered by the evergreen Tope Ojeme (OJ Power).