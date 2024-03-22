CDK Integrated Hosts Tilers Association For Innovation, Growth

CDK Integrated Industries, a leading manufacturers of premium porcelain tiles in Nigeria, recently hosted the esteemed Tilers Association of Nigeria for a productive engagement aimed at exploring mutual opportunities, partnerships, and collaboration.

The visit, which saw executive members of the Tilers Association of Nigeria converging at CDK’s facility, provided a platform for constructive dialogue between industry stakeholders, with a focus on leveraging each other’s strengths to drive innovation and growth as well as fruitful discussions regarding potential synergies and joint ventures in tile manufacturing and distribution.

The occasion marked a significant milestone as both entities came together to explore avenues of collaboration, partnership, and mutual growth within the thriving tile industry. Set against the backdrop of CDK’s cutting-edge manufacturing facility, the visit provided an invaluable opportunity for insightful discussions and a firsthand exploration of the company’s latest tile offerings.

During the visit, representatives from CDK showcased the company’s latest innovations, including its cutting-edge range of swimming pool tiles, which have recently been introduced to the market. Speaking on the visit, Olanrewaju Hassan, the National President, Tilers Association of Nigeria, stated: “We are appreciative of CDK Integrated Industries’ support in all of our endeavours and activities.

Our discussions were insightful, and witnessing CDK’s commitment to quality and innovation firsthand has reinforced our confidence in solidifying our partnership. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead this year, and we are confident that this collaboration will not only benefit our members but also contribute significantly to the advancement of the tile industry in Nigeria.”