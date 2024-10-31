CDHR Urges Lagos Govt To Involve Citizens In Implementation Of Projects

Share

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has urged the Lagos State Government to carry citizens along in the implementation of projects.

Speaking at its Monthly Citizens Forum, the National President of CDHR, Debo Adeniran, said involving citizens in the planning process through public consultation will help to ensure that infrastructural projects meet community needs.

Adeniran said: “The people will have a sense of belonging and the government will have the opportunity of listening to the people and explaining their position on diverse policies going on in the state.

“We are convinced that this will definitely bring about a harmonious relationship between the people and the government.

“Infrastructure development in Lagos State is a dynamic and evolving process because of the status of Lagos as a fast-growing mega city and the economic powerhouse in Africa.

“With over 20 million residents, Lagos State is under immense pressure to develop infrastructure that can keep up with the population growth, economic activities and urbanisation.

“Lagos State Government has initiated several major projects over the recent years to address these needs across transportation, housing, water, sanitation and ICT sectors.

“However, it is required that development should grow to meet future demands because continued investment in urban planning and strong public, private partnership will be critical to ensuring that Lagos evolves into a sustainable megacity capable of supporting its population and economic ambition.

“We believe that citizens have a major role to play in infrastructural development through advocacy and awareness.

“This will enable the citizens to provide necessary feedback on existing infrastructure and identify areas that require new projects based on their experience.

“Involving citizens in the planning process through public consultation or forums will help to ensure that infrastructural projects meet community needs.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on political, legislative and civic engagement, Dr Abiodun Afolabi, said the administration is running a people-centred government.

Afolabi said the governor always carries the citizens along and that most of the ongoing projects are influenced by the citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: