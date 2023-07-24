CDHR To Govs: Don’t Use National Social Register Project To Empower Your Political Parties

The Committee For The Defence Of Human Rights (CDHR), Osun State Chapter has called on all 36 States Governors not to use the National Social Register project as a means to empower members of their various political parties but see it as a project of national interest.

Recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) had last week resolved to do away with the national social register adopted by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over integrity issues.

Reacting to this development, CDHR in a statement signed on Monday by its State Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, charged the Governors to ensure transparency play before, during, and after creating the Nation Social Register in their various States.

Olowu urged all Civil Society Organizations, NGOs, political parties, Religious associations, and informal workers among others to raise from their slumber to ensure that the governors of their states do not use the process as a means of building their political parties.

He asked them to ensure that government carries all structures along for proper data generation of the poor and the poorest in their state.

The statement reads in parts; “The resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on the 20th of July 2023 headed by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja makes it imperative that we make our stand clear to the Nigerian People and to call the attention of the bodies representing the poor of the poorest in each state to ensure that state governor does not see the process of the mandate given to them as a means of empowering their political structure.

“The resolution of the NEC further affirmed the level of Nepotism under the administration of formal president Mohammed Buhari reflecting how opportunities and privileges meant for the entire Nigerian People were accrued to citizens who are a close affiliate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) or some politicians within the Buhari Administration, the dignitaries at the meeting said the current National Social Register created under the Buhari Administration failed integrity test which was further described as been bogus and fathom

“It is therefore important that we further reiterate our position on the Eight Thousand Naira (₦8000) proposed palliative to Twelve Million poor of the poorest in Nigeria, it is nothing but another Economic Waste as the past administration wasted the resources of the country and further subjecting the nation to serious debt.

“Since the Federal Government, Under the leadership of President Bola Hammed Tinubu, has chosen to be adamant, despite the warning of the Nigerian People over the journey of another Economic waste his government is about embarking on is a signal that another General has assumed leadership.

“However, for the sake of a well-documented and prudent National Social Register, we are using this medium to inform all State Governors that transparency should be key and transparency can come to play when the mandate given to them to create a Nation Social Register is seen as a project of national interest and not of political interest

“We hereby urge all the state governors not to see it as a means of empowering their various political parties by just imputing their names into the National Social Register”, the statement added.