CDHR Calls For Rehabilitation Of 53 Pardoned Inmates In Osun

Share

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in Osun State has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to establish robust rehabilitation programs for the 53 prisoners pardoned on December 26, 2024.

The State chairman of CDHR, Olowu Emmanuel, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, quoted the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Osun State 2018 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, which states that prisoners released from custody must undergo rehabilitation programs to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Emmanuel emphasized that the success of the reintegration process relies heavily on the effective implementation of these rehabilitation programs, which should cater to the mental, emotional and vocational development of the pardoned prisoners.

According to him, “The re-entry of these prisoners into society presents an opportunity for restorative justice and reintegration. However, the success of this pivotal phase lies in the effective implementation of rehabilitation programs that will support their mental, emotional, and vocational development. As you strive to uphold the ethos of justice and humanity, these prisoners must receive adequate support for a successful transition back into their communities.

“We urge you, to take immediate and concerted action towards ensuring that robust rehabilitation programs are established and funded for those pardoned as stated in a letter of commutation dated December 24th, 2024. This is not only a moral imperative but also a societal necessity as we seek to reduce recidivism and foster safer communities.”

He urged the Governor to treat the rehabilitation of the pardoned prisoners as a matter of necessity and urgency, in line with the provisions of the law.

To ensure the success of the rehabilitation programs, the CDHR recommended collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Chief Judge of Osun State, the Attorney General, and civil society organizations.

The Governor had exercised his prerogative of mercy to pardon the 53 convicts, who were serving various sentences within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Ends

Share

Please follow and like us: