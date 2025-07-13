CDDI Mourns Ex-President Buhari

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London, describing his death as the end of an era marked by high expectations, firm rhetoric, and a complex legacy.

In a statement issued by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre noted that Buhari’s political journey embodied both hope and controversy.

“President Buhari, a former military Head of State and two-term democratically elected President, rose to power in 2015 on the wave of public yearning for integrity, anti-corruption, and national rebirth. His early declaration I belong to everybody and belong to nobody stirred hope across a fractured nation,” the statement said.

Under his leadership, several key infrastructure projects were initiated, including the Second Niger Bridge, rail expansion, and efforts to revive agriculture through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. On the foreign policy front, Buhari repositioned Nigeria as a regional voice on security and anti-corruption, and played a pivotal role in restoring fiscal discipline through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and curbing leakages in public finance.

The Centre, however, noted that history must also account for the shortcomings of his administration, including allegations of nepotism, slow economic reforms, worsening insecurity, and the controversial handling of the #EndSARS protests.

“The promise to vanquish Boko Haram in months proved hollow, while inflation, youth unemployment, and national disunity escalated under his watch. Critics rightly questioned his silence on key national tragedies and the shrinking of civic space,” the statement added.

Despite these challenges, the Centre maintained that Buhari’s name will remain etched in the annals of Nigerian history, not only for what he did but for what he symbolised to millions: a figure of discipline, restraint, and paradox.

“As we bid farewell, the CCDI extends its condolences to his family and the people of Nigeria. May history judge him fairly, and may Nigeria learn enduring lessons from both his triumphs and shortcomings,” Aduwo concluded.