CDD-WA Commends Voters’ Peaceful Conduct

The Centre for Democracy and Development-West Africa (CDD-West Africa) at the weekend commended voters’ peaceful conduct in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Prof. Victor Adetula, the Lead, CDD Observation Mission, Ondo 2024, stated this while analysing the election in Akure on Saturday.

“CDD commends voters in Ondo State for the calm and peaceful manner in which they have conducted themselves all through the process so far,” Adetula said. He alleged that there were reported cases of vote trading and inducement during the voting process.

Adetula also explained that the group observed the presence of security agencies in all polling units, contributing to crowd control, thereby minimising vote trading and open campaigning at the polling units.

According to him, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine was effective and widely used except in some places.

He added that CDD would actively monitor the collation and the result uploading process to see if the machines were actively and dutifully used at all stages of the election process.

