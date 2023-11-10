CDD: Violence, Misinformation, Inducements Likely To Affect Guber Poll

The election monitoring body, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has identified violence, misinformation and inducements as factors likely to affect this Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The organisation in its pre-election analysis, also expressed fear that the judiciary has taken over the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in determining who governs the people.

Chair of CDD Election Analysis Centre Prof. Adele Jinadu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the election monitoring body is deploying 150 observers and fact-checkers to the three states to monitor the election.

“This is in addition to a team of trained information disorder analysts, data clerks, reviewers and seasoned election analysts,” Prof. Jinadu added.

He predicted that the outcome of the elections would significantly impact the political fortunes of the parties involved and lay the foundation for subsequent off-cycle elections and the next general elections.

According to him, the outcome of the February 25 presidential election will have a strong bearing on the outcome of the governorship election, recalling that the three major political parties – Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) won presidential votes in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi State respectively.

“Yet, it is also important to note that these parties will be mindful of the impact the gubernatorial election outcome will have on future plans and ambitions,” he said.

Prof. Jinadu further noted that “Bayelsa and Imo will go to the polls with incumbent governors seeking re-election who initially were not declared winners of the last gubernatorial elections in 2019.

“Douye Diri of Bayelsa was named as governor-elect on the eve of the inauguration, while Hope Uzodinma assumed the governorship of Imo a year after the elections following separate Supreme Court rulings.”

He pointed at what he regarded as the “growing influence the judiciary has in the electoral process,” stating that the recent judicial pronouncements that returned Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central, and reinstating Timipre Sylva as the APC governorship nominee in Bayelsa and the confirmation of Athan Achonu as LP Imo State governorship candidate, “have changed the nature of the campaign cycle.

“We are hopeful that political parties and citizens see this as a call to eschew violence and revert to legal and laid-down adjudication processes in resolving post-election conflicts.”

Prof. Jinadu expressed concern over abuse of power of incumbency by governors, and suppression of opposition party voices in their states.

He warned that “this trend is harmful to our democracy, and associated spikes in cases of pre-election violence in these states raise concerns for voter turnout in affected areas.

“These issues point to a need to ensure that all actors in the electoral landscape are aware of the important roles they hold in ensuring a peaceful election.

“We welcome the increased synergy between the security agencies and INEC, as evidenced by their presence during the mock accreditation held on 14 October 2023.

“This should go a long way in ensuring strategic coordination and cohesion in addressing fears of violence and voter suppression in these states.”

The CDD Chair however called on security agencies to be professional and non-partisan in the discharge of their responsibilities and expressed optimism that the deployment of election materials by INEC “will be prompt, while hoping technological glitches that were observed in the February elections will be addressed.

“We also call on political parties, politicians, media houses and citizens to eschew divisive utterances and statements that could undermine the electoral process.”