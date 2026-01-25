The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), West Africa, has organised a two-day workshop for Borno journalists on ethical reporting and countering misinformation, malformation, disinformation, and fake news.

Speaking at the workshop, Chioma Iruke, Program Officer, CDD-West Africa, said the training aimed to equip journalists with the necessary knowledge to identify and counter misinformation, especially with the 2027 campaigns approaching.

“The workshop is designed to deepen journalists’ understanding of misinformation, disinformation, and malformation, and to train them on journalism ethics, responsible reporting, and practical verification techniques,” Iruke said.

Over 50 media practitioners from broadcast, print and online media houses in Borno state attended the workshop, which featured interactive sessions, case studies, and handson training on verifying information before publication.

Comrade Abdul Kareem Haruna, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno state Council, thanked CDD for the workshop, saying it would benefit both young and experienced journalists, particularly in the era of social media reporting.