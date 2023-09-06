CDD Approach, Key To Driving Climate Change Mitigation Actions, Says Dev Expert

A Development Management Consultant, Mr Thaddeus Mande, on Wednesday advocated for Community Driven Development (CDD) as the most effective approach that rural communities can employ to cope with climate change mitigation and adaptation solutions.

Mr Mande stated this while conducting the Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) of CDD in three communities of Fiidi Market, Ologba and Egba communities in Makurdi and Agatu local government areas of Benue State.

Mr Mande noted that empowering communities with the right skills, knowledge and processes is imperative to enable rural people to take the lead and own any development initiative.

Chairperson of the Project Advisory Committee and the Director-General of Benue State Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, commended the implementing organizations, Kendeavese Foundation, Angel Support and Community Links and International Alert for carrying out a comprehensive PRA and highlighting the climate-related challenges of the targeted communities and prioritizing needs for sustainable actions.

Prof. Andohol advised the implementing organizations to continue to track and meet the indicators of change in the communities around Livelihood and Climate change Environment for sustainable development.

He explained that the new administration in the state is developing a mechanism that will enhance accountable, collaborative and productive working experience with development partners and organizations.

The International Alert Senior Project Officer for Benue, Mr Henry Akya on his part said, the PRA is to enhance the Local Peace and Adaptation Plan (LPAP) of which International Alert will be providing seed funding to enable the concerned communities to address their priority needs.

Earlier in an opening remark, the Executive Director of Community Links and Human Empowerment Initiative (CLHEI), Dr. Helen Tegh-tegh who also organized the event, said the goal of the multi-agency meeting was to get the progress report, feedback and lessons learnt from the implementing partners including feedback on the draft Local Peace and Adaptation Plan so as to collaboratively outline next steps.