Share

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Monday, distanced itself from recent online publications claiming to provide a recruitment timeline for the four agencies under its supervision.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Board’s Secretary, Maj Gen AM Jibril (Rtd), CDCFIB clarified that these publications are unauthorized and should be disregarded.

The Board also cautioned the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment syndicates and scammers.

READ ALSO:

It emphasized that any legitimate recruitment process for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps would be officially announced through at least two national newspapers and the agencies’ official websites.

CDCFIB warned that any recruitment information not sourced from these official channels should be ignored, stressing that individuals engaging with unofficial sources do so at their own risk.

“The Board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the Board and, as such, should be disregarded. The Board wishes to warn the members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers,” the statement read.

The Board urged Nigerians to stay vigilant and rely only on verified sources to avoid being scammed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

